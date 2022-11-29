Natixis Investment Managers International Has $394,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,233,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 56,563 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.