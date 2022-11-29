Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.8 %

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

