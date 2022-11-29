Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 656.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

