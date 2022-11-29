Seeyond Has $688,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Seeyond decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $6,332,355. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average is $174.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $199.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

