Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEVI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,117 shares of company stock valued at $520,983. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.