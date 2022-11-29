Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $248.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

