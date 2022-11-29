JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Neutral

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after acquiring an additional 573,785 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 348,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 268,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

