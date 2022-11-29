Piper Sandler Boosts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $115.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $713,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 18.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Post by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Post by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

