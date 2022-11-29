Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

