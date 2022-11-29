Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $570.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $575.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.38.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $540.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.01 and its 200 day moving average is $542.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

