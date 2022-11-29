Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

In related news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $2,424,593.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at $819,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $2,424,593.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,970,594 shares of company stock valued at $108,427,080 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 694,103 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $11,021,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,741,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

