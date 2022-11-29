Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $33,655,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

