United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 396,306 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 368,914 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.