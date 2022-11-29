boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Panmure Gordon downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.67) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

