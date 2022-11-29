Citigroup Downgrades SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Neutral

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

