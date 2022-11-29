Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Larsen & Toubro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LTOUF opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Larsen & Toubro has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and metallurgical and material handling systems.

