Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Upgraded at HSBC

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Airtel Africa Trading Up 3.2 %

Airtel Africa stock opened at 1.45 on Tuesday. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of 1.28 and a fifty-two week high of 2.08.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

