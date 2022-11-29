Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Halma Company Profile

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.