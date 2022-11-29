Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.34) to GBX 2,490 ($29.79) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.73) to GBX 2,819 ($33.72) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.73) to GBX 2,743 ($32.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,496.40.

Admiral Group Stock Down 7.3 %

AMIGY stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

