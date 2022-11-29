Peel Hunt Downgrades LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to Hold

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LSLPF stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

