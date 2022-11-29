Peel Hunt Downgrades LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to Hold

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LSL Property Services Stock Performance
LSLPF stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.15.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
