Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($123.71) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Solvay from €108.00 ($111.34) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Solvay from €125.00 ($128.87) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Solvay from €121.00 ($124.74) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Solvay Trading Down 2.2 %

OTC SLVYY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

