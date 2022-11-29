IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,860 ($22.25) to GBX 1,740 ($20.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale downgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. IMI has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

