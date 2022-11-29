Berenberg Bank Upgrades LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) to Hold

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

