UBS Group Upgrades Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Buy

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $112.76.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
