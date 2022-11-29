UBS Group Upgrades Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Buy

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $112.76.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

