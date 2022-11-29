First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Articles

