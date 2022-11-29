First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.