First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
