First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
