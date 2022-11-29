First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIF stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

