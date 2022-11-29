First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
