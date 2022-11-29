First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 728,892 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,249,000.

