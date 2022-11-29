Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 553.1% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Safe-T Group Price Performance
Shares of SFET stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 101.13%. Research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe-T Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Dawson James downgraded Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Safe-T Group Company Profile
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.