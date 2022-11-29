Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 553.1% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Safe-T Group Price Performance

Shares of SFET stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 101.13%. Research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe-T Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe-T Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

