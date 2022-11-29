Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Drops By 72.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SLNG stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Stabilis Solutions worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

