Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Rises By 132.2%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 447,244 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDACW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.