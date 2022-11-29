SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 91.3% in November

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the October 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

