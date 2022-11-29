Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Up 53.5% in November

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 132,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 988,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.9 %

SIOX stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.