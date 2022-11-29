Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Short Interest Update

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Signal Hill Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SGHLW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

