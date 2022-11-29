Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of SLVO opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter.

