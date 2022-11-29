Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Drops By 88.4%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 1,961.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,030,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 980,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.01.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.