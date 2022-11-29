Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 45.9% in November

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $6,110,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

