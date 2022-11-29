Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Expands By 114.0%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the October 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

