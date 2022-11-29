iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHV stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.44.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
