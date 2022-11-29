iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.44.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.