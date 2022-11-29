Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 95.7%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ SKOR opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $53.43.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.67% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

