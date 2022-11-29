Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.3 %

PRGS opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,806 shares of company stock worth $1,139,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,770,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

