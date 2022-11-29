Seeyond Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Seeyond lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in V.F. were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

VFC stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $78.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

