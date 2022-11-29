Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.81.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

