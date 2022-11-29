Seeyond Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hess were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hess by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,013,000 after buying an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hess by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Hess by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

HES opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.