Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after buying an additional 646,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after buying an additional 333,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

TFX opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.87. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

