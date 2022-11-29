Seeyond Buys 525 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,704,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.