Ossiam Buys New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ossiam bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HP by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,104 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

HP Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

