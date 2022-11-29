Ossiam Invests $483,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

