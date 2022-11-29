Ossiam Purchases 1,650 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

